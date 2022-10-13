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Planning a Trip to Japan?

Share your travel photos with us by hashtagging your images with #visitjapanjp

Travel Japan - The Official Japan Guide

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Safe Travel Information
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STORIES OF JAPAN

There’s always something to discover
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THE LUXURY SIDE OF JAPAN

Unique luxury experiences
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Starting Your Day in Japan: Breakfast Options to Fit Your Travel Plans
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EAT JAPAN

An essential guide to this culinary hot spot
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SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL EXPERIENCES IN JAPAN
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STORIES OF JAPAN

There’s always something to discover
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JAPAN ADVENTURE

Journey through the traditions and natural landscapes of Japan
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JAPAN'S LOCAL TREASURES

Showcasing the beauty of local Japan
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Explore the National Parks of Japan

Through 360° VR Videos
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TOHOKU COLOURS

Experience the seasonal and cultural beauty of northeastern Japan
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VIRTUAL BACKGROUNDS

Bring Japan to your video calls
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Discover Nature and Culture Across Japan

Get inspired by the GREEN×EXPO 2027 in Yokohama

Important Notice

Travel Highlights

Seasonal Highlights lake towada-ko area
Japan in August
Seasonal Highlights yoyogi park
Japan in September
Seasonal Highlights Autumn in Toyama
Japan in October
Seasonal Highlights icho namiki ginkgo avenue
Japan in November
Seasonal Highlights Miyagi in December
Japan in December
Seasonal Highlights Hakuba Ski Resorts
Japan in January
Seasonal Highlights Otaru Snow Light Path
Japan in February
Seasonal Highlights mito area
Japan in March
Seasonal Highlights tokyo sky tree
Japan in April
Seasonal Highlights Kawachi Fujien-SPR
Japan in May
Seasonal Highlights Meigetsu-in Ajisai Temple
Japan in June
Seasonal Highlights Zamami-jima Island
Japan in July

Popular Places

Explore by Interest

National Parks of Japan
GREEN×EXPO2027
YouTube Visit Japan Channel

Japanese Government Information

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First-time Visitors Weather in Japan FAQ Japan Tours & Activities Japan Photo & Video Library Links
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