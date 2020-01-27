JNTO
JNTO
HOME Back

My Favorites

View All

Use the

Planning a Trip to Japan?

Share your travel photos with us by hashtagging your images with #visitjapanjp

My Favorites

None

Experiences in Japan

Unforgettable experiences and breathtaking moments
None

Travelling Without Moving

A Journey Around Japan Through Food
None

Memories in the Making

Welcome to the official tourism website of Japan

None

Stories & Guides

Explore Japan's vast cultural, eating, drinking, and shopping scenes
None

Things to Feel

Discover the full range of amazing things to feel across Japan

May 4, 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) advisory information.

Regions of Japan

Hokkaido Tohoku Hokuriku
Shinetsu Kanto Tokai Kansai Chugoku Shikoku Kyushu Okinawa Islands SAPPORO TOKYO NAGOYA OSAKA FUKUOKA FURANO KUSHIRO AOMORI SENDAI FUKUSHIMA NIKKO HAKONE SADO TAKAYAMA KANAZAWA ISE KYOTO NARA HIROSHIMA NAGASAKI KAGOSHIMA NAHA
Hokkaido
Hokkaido
  • Hokkaido
Japan's great white north offers wild, white winters and bountiful summers—a haven for dedicated foodies, nature lovers and outdoor adventure fans seeking an adrenaline rush Japan's great white north offers wild, white winters and bountiful summers—a haven for dedicated foodies, nature lovers and outdoor adventure fans seeking an adrenaline rush
Tohoku
Tohoku
  • Aomori
  • Akita
  • Iwate
  • Yamagata
  • Miyagi
  • Fukushima
Fearsome festivals, fresh powder snow and vast fruit orchards—the rugged territory of Tohoku offers a new perspective on travel in Japan Fearsome festivals, fresh powder snow and vast fruit orchards—the rugged territory of Tohoku offers a new perspective on travel in Japan
Hokuriku Shinetsu
Hokuriku Shinetsu
  • Niigata
  • Toyama
  • Ishikawa
  • Fukui
  • Nagano
An easily accessible slice of rural Japan offering unrivaled mountainscapes and coastlines, endless outdoor adventure and amazing ocean fare An easily accessible slice of rural Japan offering unrivaled mountainscapes and coastlines, endless outdoor adventure and amazing ocean fare
Kanto
Kanto
  • Tokyo
  • Kanagawa
  • Chiba
  • Saitama
  • Ibaraki
  • Tochigi
  • Gunma
Jump from the neon glow of Tokyo to Gunma's mountain retreats, Kamakura's cultural heritage and the Ogasawara Islands' exotic wildlife Jump from the neon glow of Tokyo to Gunma's mountain retreats, Kamakura's cultural heritage and the Ogasawara Islands' exotic wildlife
Tokai
Tokai
  • Yamanashi
  • Shizuoka
  • Gifu
  • Aichi
  • Mie
Hallmark attractions such as Mt. Fuji and Takayama coexist with major cities and famous heritage in the center of Japan Hallmark attractions such as Mt. Fuji and Takayama coexist with major cities and famous heritage in the center of Japan
Kansai
Kansai
  • Kyoto
  • Osaka
  • Shiga
  • Hyogo
  • Nara
  • Wakayama
The Kansai region is one of contrasts, from the glittering lights of Osaka and Kobe to the cultural treasures of Kyoto and Nara The Kansai region is one of contrasts, from the glittering lights of Osaka and Kobe to the cultural treasures of Kyoto and Nara
Chugoku
Chugoku
  • Tottori
  • Shimane
  • Okayama
  • Hiroshima
  • Yamaguchi
Welcome to Japan's less-explored western frontier, where the weather is warmer and the pace of life is slower Welcome to Japan's less-explored western frontier, where the weather is warmer and the pace of life is slower
Shikoku
Shikoku
  • Tokushima
  • Kagawa
  • Ehime
  • Kochi
Island-hopping, cycling, soul-warming spiritual strolling and red-hot dancing—the island of Shikoku gets you up and moving Island-hopping, cycling, soul-warming spiritual strolling and red-hot dancing—the island of Shikoku gets you up and moving
Kyushu
Kyushu
  • Fukuoka
  • Saga
  • Nagasaki
  • Oita
  • Kumamoto
  • Miyazaki
  • Kagoshima
The southern island of Kyushu is home to hot springs, rugged geography, undeveloped beaches and volcanoes ranging from sleepy to smoky The southern island of Kyushu is home to hot springs, rugged geography, undeveloped beaches and volcanoes ranging from sleepy to smoky
Okinawa
Okinawa
  • Okinawa
Fly to Okinawa and discover a distinct island culture born of subtropical sun, white sand, coral, mangrove jungles and the age of the Ryukyu Kings Fly to Okinawa and discover a distinct island culture born of subtropical sun, white sand, coral, mangrove jungles and the age of the Ryukyu Kings

All Eyes On

Travel Highlights

Seasonal Highlights Kawachi Fujien-SPR
Japan in May
Seasonal Highlights Meigetsu-in Ajisai Temple
Japan in June
Seasonal Highlights Zamami-jima Island
Japan in July
Seasonal Highlights lake towada-ko area
Japan in August
Seasonal Highlights yoyogi park
Japan in September
Seasonal Highlights aizuwakamatsu area
Japan in October
Seasonal Highlights icho namiki ginkgo avenue
Japan in November
Seasonal Highlights Huis Ten Bosch The Kingdom of Lights
Japan in December
Seasonal Highlights Hakuba Ski Resorts
Japan in January
Seasonal Highlights Otaru Snow Light Path
Japan in February
Seasonal Highlights mito area
Japan in March
Seasonal Highlights tokyo sky tree
Japan in April

Popular Places

Explore by Interest

Important Notice

News From Jnto & Our Partners

SEE ALL

Inspiring Articles

SEE ALL
Beautiful natural surroundings and farm-fresh food await you on Sado Island, the adopted home of a French winemaker
Beautiful natural surroundings and farm-fresh food await you on Sado Island, the adopted home of a French winemaker Mar 27, 2020
Hakone – one of Japan’s most famous hot spring resorts – and two unmissable side trips
Hakone – one of Japan’s most famous hot spring resorts – and two unmissable side trips Mar 26, 2020
Even more delicious with more knowledge — Washoku, a special exhibition on Japanese food at the National Museum of Nature and Science
Even more delicious with more knowledge — Washoku, a special exhibition on Japanese food at the National Museum of Nature and Science Mar 25, 2020
Discover the roots of cutting-edge art in Kyoto, a treasure trove of Japanese masterpieces
Discover the roots of cutting-edge art in Kyoto, a treasure trove of Japanese masterpieces Mar 24, 2020
Enjoying Kumiodori, a narrative dance from Okinawa that dates back 300 years
Enjoying Kumiodori, a narrative dance from Okinawa that dates back 300 years Mar 24, 2020
Enhance your trip to Hokkaido by experiencing Ainu culture, featured in manga
Enhance your trip to Hokkaido by experiencing Ainu culture, featured in manga Mar 11, 2020
The traditional craft of Bizen-yaki, introduced by an American in Okayama
The traditional craft of Bizen-yaki, introduced by an American in Okayama Mar 09, 2020
Go beyond the samurai and experience Japan’s kabuki and bunraku theater traditions
Go beyond the samurai and experience Japan’s kabuki and bunraku theater traditions Mar 09, 2020
The best Japanese gardens are in Western Japan. Discover three of the most beautiful ones in the San’in region.
The best Japanese gardens are in Western Japan. Discover three of the most beautiful ones in the San’in region. Mar 02, 2020
Even this French chef is impressed by Tokyo’s Kappabashi Kitchenware Street
Even this French chef is impressed by Tokyo’s Kappabashi Kitchenware Street Feb 18, 2020
How to get the most out of konbini; Japanese convenience store
How to get the most out of konbini; Japanese convenience store Feb 10, 2020
Promotional content: Enjoy unspoiled Japanese scenery, cycling around Lake Inawashiro
Promotional content: Enjoy unspoiled Japanese scenery, cycling around Lake Inawashiro Feb 10, 2020
Enjoy My Japan
Tokyo and beyond 2020
Tokyo 2020
JAPAN OFFICIAL TRAVEL APP
Japan Restaurant Search
National Parks of Japan
DyDo Matsuri dotcom
JAPAN INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALS
YouTube Visit Japan Channel
Japan. Meetings & Events
Japan Brand
TOHOKU a Moment in Time
Go Tohoku
Guide for when you are feeling ill
Safety tips for travelers
Tax-free Shop
Hands-Free Travel
Hotline

Japanese Government Information

  • Home
Helpful Links
First-Time Visitors Japan Free WiFi Japan Hotel & Ryokan Search Weather in Japan Japan Tours & Activities FAQ
Related JNTO Sites
Japan Convention Bureau Japan Online Media Center
About JNTO
Who We Are Contact us
logo
inline-list
Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Terms of Use Links Sitemap
social-media
facebook instagram youtube
Copyright © Japan National Tourism Organization. All Rights Reserved.